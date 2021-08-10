YF Link (YFL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $386,859.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $106.81 or 0.00233303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $386,859.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00853455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00041384 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.