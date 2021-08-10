YFIVE FINANCE Market Capitalization Reaches $78,676.04 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $78,676.04 and $85,036.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00854266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00108009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041394 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

