YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $85,036.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for $3.49 or 0.00007627 BTC on major exchanges. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $78,676.04 and $85,036.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00854266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00108009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041394 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

