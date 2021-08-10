Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $976.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $976.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $951.86 million and the highest is $994.21 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $636.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

HZNP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,543 shares of company stock worth $16,355,929. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.