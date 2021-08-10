Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post $51.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.29 million and the lowest is $47.40 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $51.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

