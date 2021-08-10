Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report sales of $292.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.47 million to $297.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,647,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.82. 6,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $904.35 million, a PE ratio of -37.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

