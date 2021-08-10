Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 370,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,801,373. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

