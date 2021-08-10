Zacks: Analysts Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Brokerages predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post $6.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 565,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after buying an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,936,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.12. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

