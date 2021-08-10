Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRA Group.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PRA Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. 2,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,427. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
