Zacks: Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PRA Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after purchasing an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. 2,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,427. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

