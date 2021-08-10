Zacks: Analysts Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.10 Million

Equities analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post $557.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 100.6% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 324,377 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

