Zacks: Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06. Workday has a twelve month low of $174.90 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.18 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $7,188,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

