Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Five9 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $198.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -288.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.20.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.