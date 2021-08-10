Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,690 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

