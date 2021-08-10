Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

