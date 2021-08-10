Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 5,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 25.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

