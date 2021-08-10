Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.48 Million

Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce $225.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.74 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $83.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $769.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.75 million to $885.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Earnings History and Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

