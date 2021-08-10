Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09.

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,559. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $204.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.