Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Welbilt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,616. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

