Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 58,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

