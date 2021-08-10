Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 58,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

