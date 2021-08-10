Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $148.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.07 million and the lowest is $147.26 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $142.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $593.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $628.64 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $643.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,049. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.70 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.