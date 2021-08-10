Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $966.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post $966.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $961.10 million to $983.60 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $652.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.90.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.75. 7,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.12. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $291.51 and a 52-week high of $609.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

