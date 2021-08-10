Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 95,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.