Zacks: Brokerages Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Onconova Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONTX. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,693,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,822,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,144,000.

Shares of ONTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 1,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,320. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

