Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 569,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,611. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 116.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

