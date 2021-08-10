Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $583.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

