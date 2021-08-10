Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Hold

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,379. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $995.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

