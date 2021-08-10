Zacks Investment Research Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,846,000 after buying an additional 133,302 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 571,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after buying an additional 188,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

