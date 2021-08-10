Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 979.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,690,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.