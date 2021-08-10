Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADC. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.53.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Agree Realty by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

