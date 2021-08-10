Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Hold

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.69. SEA has a 1-year low of $118.08 and a 1-year high of $311.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

