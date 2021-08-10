Zeusshield (ZSC) Achieves Market Cap of $250,372.84

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $250,372.84 and $153.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00859977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00106734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040340 BTC.

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

