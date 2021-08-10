Zigcoin (ZIG) Market Cap Reaches $11.54 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.84 or 0.00852283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00106442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00040155 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,854,785 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

