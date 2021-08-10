Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.96.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $103.41 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 646.35, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

