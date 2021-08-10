ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25. ZTE has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

