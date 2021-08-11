$0.02 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EXN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Excellon Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.64% of Excellon Resources worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

