$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CalAmp reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CalAmp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

CAMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 1,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,533. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.60. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

