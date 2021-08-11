-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

NYSE:CBB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,675. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $787.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

