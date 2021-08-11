-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.88. 19,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.04. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

