-$0.16 EPS Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after purchasing an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 202,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 75,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.30. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.