$0.26 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

