$0.57 EPS Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $5,996,712. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.91. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.