$1.19 EPS Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sun Life Financial.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.18. 8,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

