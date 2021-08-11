$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of WU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 3,302,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,247. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.