$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of WU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 3,302,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,247. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Western Union by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.