-$1.43 EPS Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.13). Azul reported earnings of ($2.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Azul by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Azul by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Azul by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

