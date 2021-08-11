$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.89. QCR reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $50.09 on Friday. QCR has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $793.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QCR by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

