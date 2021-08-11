$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.69. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

OSK stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.83. 7,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

