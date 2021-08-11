-$1.91 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.30) and the highest is ($1.45). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($7.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.06) to ($6.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%.

ALBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $559.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.