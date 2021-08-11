10,000 Shares in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCLI stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

