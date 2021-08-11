$101.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $101.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.10 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $359.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.44 million to $398.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $360.09 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $430.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 39.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.72 million, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

