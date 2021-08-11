10,210 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 386,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

